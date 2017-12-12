A great year for Building Bridges in Burnley

Building Bridges in Burnley celebrated a successful past year with a dinner attended by more than 70 people from across the community.

Volunteers Mozaquir Ali, Bea Foster and Afrasiab Anwar revisited key projects with slides, pictures and how they were carried out with little or no finance, relying on the goodwill of volunteers and partners including churches, mosques, schools and voluntary organisations.

These included events to break the Ramadan fast, a remembrance of MP Jo Cox, a football tournament, away days, walks and a ‘Question time’ style debate.

Mr Ali paid tribute to recently retired chairman of Buuilding Bridges Mr Collin Wells.

He said: “We also held a dinner to pay tribute to Collin Wills MBE. Collin served as founder secretary and chairman, retiring in August due to ill health and age.

“But, defiant as ever, he continues to take part in all our activities. He has been the lifeline and backbone of Building Bridges playing an instrumental role in its development over the last 16 years.

“A man of piety, honesty, with an energetic sense of responsibility and integrity. Collin played a vital and significant part in making Building Bridges what it is today and his contributions for a better cohesive Burnley.”

Agra restaurant manager and partner Ajombor Miah, as part of the restaurant's charity policy, donating £560 to Building Bridges from ticket sales. With donations and raffle tickets sold, a total of £946 was raised on the night.