A Christmas song for Pendle

A Colne car dealership is hoping a festive musical video will help make Christmas and the new year a special time for good causes in Pendle.

Songbirds at XLCR Vehicle Management (thebestcardeals.co.uk) hit all the right notes when they covered Mariah Carey’s famous “All I Want For Christmas is You” with customers at various locations around Pendle.

The group first produced a seasonal video in 2015 featuring staff and customers, with the latest incarnation up to £15,000 for various groups.

Lee Duerden, chief executive, said: “We do this to raise awareness for local groups who do so much good in our area and of course it raises money for them too. It’s great fun for us to produce as well, it’s a great way of bringing us all together.”

This is the third year the business has taken part in a Christmas fund-raising video.

Two years ago it raised £6,000 with “Do They Know It’s Christmas” and last year raised around £15,000 with “Driving Home For Christmas”.

This year’s groups to benefit will be Colne in Bloom, Will’s Wishes, BK’s Heroes, and Sibes and Sled Dogs.