68-year-old grandmother to swim 68 miles for Pendleside Hospice

A 68-year-old grandmother of four is embarking on a strenuous mission to swim 68 miles to raise money for Pendleside Hospice in celebration of the medical service's 30th anniversary.

June Shaw, who has swam over 50 miles already, is hoping to finish her mammoth aquatic challenge on the day before Mother's Day on Sunday, March 10th, having increased her usual fitness regime at St Peter's Leisure Centre on Church Street from the normal mile per day to encompass more testing two-and-a-half-hour sessions in the name of the hospice.

"I saw it's the 30 year-anniversary of Pendleside Hospice [opening], so I thought I'd do 30 miles," said June. "Then I thought I'd double it and do 60, then I thought I'd just do my age and do 68! I used to work at Goldsborough Home Care so I know what good work Pendleside does for the community in Lancashire. They're absolutely fabulous.

"The first couple of weeks were really hard," said June, who has lived in Burnley for over 50 years, of her challenge. "I've been a swimmer all my life, but because I was doing two miles a day instead of my usual mile, it was hard work. But I'm getting into it now. I'm really stubborn, so I get stuck in.

"Everybody says it'll keep me fit, but I've got back trouble!" she said with a chuckle.

Married to her husband, Arthur, June has two daughters - Vicky Moody and Gillian McKay - and originally set herself the target of raising £350 for Pendleside, but is now aiming for £500 after hitting goal ahead of schedule.

"I'm well chuffed," she said. "I'm over my target of £350, but I'm hoping we can get it up to £500. The staff at the leisure centre have been fantastic, they've all sponsored me, as have the people who I swim with.

"It's nice when people get involved knowing it's going to charity."

To donate to June's cause, head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/June-Shaw4