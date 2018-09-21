50-year-old fundraiser to swim English Channel for Burnley domestic abuse charity

A generous physiotherapist is set to take the plunge for her 50th birthday by swimming the length of the English Channel to raise crucial funds for Jane's Place, a Burnley-based refuge centre run by SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services.



Lynne Midwinter, who works at Physio & Therapies in Todmorden, wanted to take on a new mental and physical challenge to celebrate bringing up her half-century and decided to raise money for the award-winning Jane’s Place.

Jane Cloughs parents, Penny and John Clough, outside Janes Place.

The first centre in the North to offer safe and secure temporary accommodation for women and children at risk of domestic abuse and who have additional complex needs, Jane's Place is named after Jane Clough, who was brutally killed by her ex-partner in 2010.

Having set up a relay team, Lynne and her fellow swimmers will set off from Dover Marina on Saturday, 22nd September and are aiming to land in France between 18 and 24 hours later, with Lynne saying: “I've really enjoyed the training.

"Swimming isn't something new to me but, before June, I'd never swum in open water and I've had a steep learning curve getting to know the vagaries of sea swimming – not to mention the temperatures!" she added. “Every pound I raise will help Jane’s Place support women in dire straits and the children they are raising.”

Helen Gauder, SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services' Manager, said: “We want to wish Lynne all the best with her swim challenge. It must be such a daunting task to undertake, and we’re incredibly grateful for the amazing effort Lynne is putting in to raise money for Jane’s Place.

“The money she has raised will make a really big difference to some of the most vulnerable people in our society," she added.

To support Lynne’s fundraising effort, head to her JustGiving page at localgiving.org/fundraising/lynnechannelswim/ and for more information about SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services and Jane’s Place, visit https://safenet.org.uk/.