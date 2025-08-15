45 places in Lancashire where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

Wondering how to keep the kids fed in Lancashire this summer holidays without draining your wallet? We’ve got the answer.

With the school holidays in full swing, days out and activities can quickly pile on the costs, especially when it comes to eating out.

Luckily, plenty of Lancashire’s restaurants, cafés and supermarkets are offering kids’ meals for just £1 or even completely free.

We’ve rounded up 45 places across the county where children can eat for less so you can treat the family and still keep your budget in check:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Garstang Road, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5JE | 3.7 out of 5 (2,471 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult.

1. Phantom Winger

Garstang Road, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5JE | 3.7 out of 5 (2,471 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult. | Google

Photo Sales
Bolton Road, Blackburn, BB2 4JP | 3.9 out of 5 (1,763 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult.

2. Fernhurst

Bolton Road, Blackburn, BB2 4JP | 3.9 out of 5 (1,763 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult. | Google

Photo Sales
Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BA | 4.2 out of 5 (2,714 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult.

3. Poachers

Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BA | 4.2 out of 5 (2,714 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult. | Google

Photo Sales
Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB | 4 out of 5 (1,782 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult.

4. Lea Gate

Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB | 4 out of 5 (1,782 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireRestaurantsBudgetFamily
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice