35 people were arrested across Lancashire following a “busy weekend of drink and drug driving”.

Lancashire Police said 35 people were arrested in relation to drink and drug driving offences from Friday to Sunday:

16 people for drug driving.

12 people for drink driving.

Four people for driving while unfit through drink or drugs

Two people for failing to provide a sample.

One person for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Here are some of the incidents police attended:

Drink-driver arrested after flipping car

Police were called to reports of a collision on Preston Old Road in Blackburn at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

A MINI Countryman was driving at speed and overtaking vehicles before it hit the curb, flipped and landed on its roof.

The driver - who had a provisional licence - only got himself out of the car, leaving the passenger trapped.

The fire service helped the passenger out of the car.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Blackburn, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and aggravated vehicle taking.

He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Man arrested after driving the wrong way down street

A Volkswagen Polo was spotted driving the wrong way down Church Street in Preston shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Salford, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He was later released under investigation.

Man arrested after crashing lorry into business premises

Police were called after a lorry was driven into a business premises on Paddock Road in Skelmersdale at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The driver was arrested for failing to provide a sample.

Almat Taubayev, 41, of no fixed address, was later charged and remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on October 7.

If you suspect someone is driving impaired it is important to report it to the police.

Always call 999 if the person is about to drive or is currently driving.

“Your information could save a life,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.