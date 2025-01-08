31 hairstylists, barbers and salons in Lancashire you need to try in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 19:56 GMT

From classic cuts to cutting-edge styles, here are 31 hairstylists, barbers and salons in Lancashire you need to try this year.

Thinking about a fresh look in 2025?

We reached out to our readers to find out which hair experts in Lancashire they love, and the response was incredible.

In no particular order, here are 31 of their recommendations:

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (210 Google reviews) | "Andrew did my hair exactly as I wanted with lots of advice. My appointment was not rushed and there was a lovely friendly atmosphere."

1. Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon

Market Place, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JD | 4.9 out of 5 (204 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable atmosphere with a very cool vibe."

2. Bespoke Barber

Station Road, Lytham, FY8 5DH | 4.9 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "A very good hair cut and a very good price."

3. Legends of Lytham Barber's

Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, very skilled staff."

4. The Original Barber Shop

