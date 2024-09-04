Between Friday, September 6 and Sunday, September 8, Radio 2 will be taking over Moor Park in Preston for their annual music festival.

Across the three days a whole host of artists will be taken to the two stages, including headliners Sting and Pet Shop Boys, as well as Radio 2 DJs such as Sara Cox and Vernon Kay.

Whether you’ve got tickets already and need a reminder of what to expect, or you’re still deciding whether to grab the last ones, below we have outlined all the stars* taking to either the Main or DJ stage across the weekend.

*ordered by date

1 . Stars at Radio 2 in the Park Preston this weekend Four of the stars taking to the stae at Radio 2 in the Park

2 . Vernon Kay Vernon Kay brings his 'Dance Sounds of the 90s' set to the DJ stage on Friday and Sunday.

3 . Rylan Clark-Neal Rylan brings his 'Rybiza Anthems' set to the DJ stage on Friday and Saturday.