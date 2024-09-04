30 stars performing at Radio 2 in the Park Preston this weekend inc Sting and Sugababes

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:12 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 15:27 BST

Radio 2 in the Park comes to Preston this weekend and with it so will 30 music stars...

Between Friday, September 6 and Sunday, September 8, Radio 2 will be taking over Moor Park in Preston for their annual music festival.

Across the three days a whole host of artists will be taken to the two stages, including headliners Sting and Pet Shop Boys, as well as Radio 2 DJs such as Sara Cox and Vernon Kay.

Whether you’ve got tickets already and need a reminder of what to expect, or you’re still deciding whether to grab the last ones, below we have outlined all the stars* taking to either the Main or DJ stage across the weekend.

*ordered by date

Four of the stars taking to the stae at Radio 2 in the Park Preston

1. Stars at Radio 2 in the Park Preston this weekend

Four of the stars taking to the stae at Radio 2 in the Park Preston | Various

Vernon Kay brings his 'Dance Sounds of the 90s' set to the DJ stage on Friday and Sunday.

2. Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay brings his 'Dance Sounds of the 90s' set to the DJ stage on Friday and Sunday. | BBC

Rylan brings his 'Rybiza Anthems' set to the DJ stage on Friday and Saturday.

3. Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan brings his 'Rybiza Anthems' set to the DJ stage on Friday and Saturday. | Getty Images

DJ Spoony brings his 'Good Groove' set to the DJ stage on Friday and Sunday.

4. DJ Spoony

DJ Spoony brings his 'Good Groove' set to the DJ stage on Friday and Sunday. | BBC

