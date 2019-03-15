2BR to vanish from the airwaves after serving local community for 19 years

East Lancashire-based radio station 2BR is to vanish from the airwaves within the next month.



The station, which was launched in 2000 to cover Burnley and Pendle was originally based in premises on Lomeshaye industrial estate.

East Lancashire Newspapers, publishers of the Burnley Express were involved in the launch and went on to become a one-time shareholder.

The station will join the Capital network from April 8th and move all output to Manchester and London from its offices in Altham which will close under the move.

2BR is made up of three licences, previously broadcasting as Central Radio (Preston), The Bee (Blackburn) and 2BR (Burnley).

The station was bought by Global in July 2018 but has been operating independently until now.

Global has just announced plans to network a breakfast show across the Capital network, but a three-hour drive show will be shared with Capital Manchester.

News, adverts and travel information will be provided from outside of Lancashire. All staff at the station have been informed of the plans