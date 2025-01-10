Whether it's parched peas, tripe or black pudding, the county offers a range of unique flavours.

And if you have family ties to Lancashire, or you're planning a visit, you’ll likely encounter some unforgettable words and sayings.

Here are 29 foods and phrases to discover during if you’re visiting the county this year:

1 . Black peas Black peas, also called parched peas or dapple peas, are cooked purple-podded peas. They are a traditional Lancashire dish usually served with lashings of malt vinegar. | David Sugden Photo Sales

2 . Put wood in th'hole Definition: Quite simply, this means to close the door. | Jonathan Petersson Photo Sales

3 . Chorley cake Chorley cakes are flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes. | Dr Greg Photo Sales