27 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 18:08 BST

27 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

27 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on June 2.

1. Palma Café, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PY

Rated 3 on June 2. | Google

Rated 4 on May 22.

2. Fish Loves Chips, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LB

Rated 4 on May 22. | Google

Rated 4 on June 2.

3. Golden Wok, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool FY4 1SN

Rated 4 on June 2. | Google

Rated 4 on June 3.

4. Lancashire Jackets, Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP

Rated 4 on June 3. | National World

