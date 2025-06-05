25 top-rated MOT centres in Lancashire as tyres named leading cause of test failures

Tyres are the leading cause of MOT failures on British roads, according to new research.

Insurance experts at Howden Insurance found tyre problems account for nearly one in five test failures nationwide through analysis of MOT test data for cars from the Home Office.

Tyres caused 7,147,058 failed tests, which represented 18.60% of all failures reported by testing stations.

Most cars failed because their treads had worn below the legal 1.6mm minimum depth.

Before your test, you can simply insert a 20p coin into the grooves of your tyre - if the outer band of the coin is visible, the tread is likely too low, and your tyres will therefore need replacing.

A spokesperson from Howden Insurance said: "Regular tyre checks should be a priority for all drivers, not just before an MOT test but throughout the year. The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm, but performance begins to decrease significantly below 3mm, especially in wet conditions.

"Most of these failures are preventable with routine vehicle maintenance. Drivers should be especially vigilant about checking tyres, brakes and suspension components, as these make up the majority of MOT failures.

"Taking a few minutes each month to inspect your vehicle or having regular professional checks could save both money and the inconvenience of MOT retests.”

Here are 23 MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of a five from satisfied customers:

1 . Stanmore Service Centre Stanmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 3LX | 5 out of 5 (70 Google reviews) | "Great service from knowledgeable people who don't rip you off." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . A2Z MOT Garage Greaves Street, Preston, PR1 3AG | 5 out of 5 (527 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service. Very lovely and friendly." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Millins Garage Henry Street, Blackpool, FY1 5JG | 5 out of 5 (73 Google reviews) | "Very good garage, reasonable price and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Olympia Garage Olympia House, Preston, PR1 4AP | 4.8 out of 5 (51 Google reviews) | "So happy with the work and the price." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales