Whether you believe it or not, lots of strange goings-on have been recorded in the county over the years.
Here are 25 places in Lancashire that are said to be haunted. Are you brave enough to visit?
1. Samlesbury Hall | Preston New Road, Preston, PR5 0UP
Samlesbury Hall is often regarded as one of the most haunted houses in England, and certainly in Lancashire. 13 different ghosts are said to haunt the historic manor and the grounds around it. | Contriubted
2. Carleton Cemetery & Crematorium | Stocks Lane, Blackpool, FY6 7QS
There are a number of very well known people who are buried in Carleton Cemetery including former Coronation Street actress Violet Carson, band player Reginald Dixon, comedian Jimmy Clitheroe and more, but the most famous residents of this final resting place are actually the ghosts.
One of the most frequently reported apparitions is a female entity that is seen close to the cemetery gates. Some have suggested that she is the spirit of a widow who was beaten to death. | Google
3. The Black Bull Inn | Old Langho Road, Blackburn, BB6 8AW
The Black Bull is said to be haunted by the ghost of a Cavalier, William Dutton, who was part of the Royalist forces. Legend says that he fell in love with a woman who worked behind the bar who already had a partner, so Dutton had him murdered. | Google
4. The Blackpool Tower Ballroom | Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ
Dating back to 1894, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is world-famous for its unique sprung dance floor and spectacular architecture. It is also said to be haunted by a woman who sits in the gallery. | Contributed