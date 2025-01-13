25 of the best play centres in Lancashire to keep kids entertained on cold winter days

Published 13th Jan 2025

These are some of the most popular indoor play centres across Lancashire - ideal for keeping the kids entertained on cold winter days.

Exhilarating drop slides, wobbly rope bridges and ball pits galore!

Soft play is the perfect activity for keeping kids active on cold rainy days in Lancashire.

We asked our readers where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Moor Park Avenue, Bispham, FY2 0LZ | "Visited with my 1-year-old recently. He thoroughly enjoyed himself." | Bounce Play Centre

Campbell Street, Preston, PR1 5LX | 4.3 out of (707 Google reviews) | "Children really enjoy it here, my son says it is amazing. Very clean and tidy." Photo: Neil Cross

Poulton Business Park, Furness Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JS | 4.4 out of 5 (419 Google reviews) | "A good place for children to let off steam." | Daniel Martino

Tomlinson Road, Leyland, PR25 2DY | 4.4 out of 5 (84 Google reviews) | "Great place for the little ones to run around." | National World

