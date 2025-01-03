25 must-visit spots in Lancashire for an unforgettable Sunday dinner

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 19:49 GMT

For many, it’s the highlight of the week – and Lancashire is home to some of the finest spots serving up a truly delicious Sunday roast.

A generous plate of tender meat drenched in gravy, crispy roast potatoes, golden Yorkshire puddings, and a hearty helping of vegetables - the Sunday roast is a beloved British classic.

To help you plan your perfect weekend, we asked our readers to share their top recommendations for the best Sunday dinners in Lancashire.

In no particular order, here’s what they had to say:

Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3EL | 4.3 out of 5 (633 Google reviews) | "The roast beef dinner was superb, loads of fresh veg and the beef was lovely. Highly recommend."

1. The Stag

Cowling Road, Chorley, PR6 9EA | 4.7 out of 5 (874 Google reviews) | "Lovely place to have a nice relaxing meal, with cracking staff and owners."

2. The Spinners

Back Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7EU | 4.3 out of 5 (822 Google reviews) | "Food is unbelievable, Sunday roast is definitely great value for money and very good service too."

3. The Ley Inn

Singleton Road, Preston, PR4 3NB | 4.5 out of 5 (1,583 Google reviews) | "Fab food, great service and good atmosphere to the place."

4. The Eagle at Weeton

