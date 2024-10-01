23 of the best places in Lancashire for Halloween costumes and party supplies for a spook-tacular celebration

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:53 BST

October is just around the corner and that means Halloween celebrations will soon be in full swing!

If you’re planning on throwing a party this year, check out our guide to some of the best shops for Halloween costumes and party supplies in the county:

1. The Dragons Den Fancy Dress

Snowdon Road, Lytham, FY8 3DP | 4.7 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "Good service, good staff and very reasonable prices." | Google

2. Cabaret Costumes Fancy Dress Hire

Dickson Road, Gynn Square, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.7 out of 5 (18 Google reviews) | "Service, costume and price were brilliant." | Google

3. Hobbycraft Blackpool

Blackpool Retail Park, Squires Gate Lane, FY4 3AW | 4.3 out of 5 (15 Google reviews) | "Super helpful staff, good prices & amazing stock." | UGC

4. Joke Shop

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AF | 4.4 out of 5 (29 Google reviews) | "Super range of fun stuff." | Google

