October is just around the corner and that means Halloween celebrations will soon be in full swing!
From pumpkin carving workshops to ghost hunting tours, there are plenty of awesome events taking place across the county.
We’re rounded up 21 events to help you make the most of the spooky season:
1. Journey to Hell Freak Nights at Pleasure Beach Resort: October 11 - 31
Pleasure Beach Resort brings together scare zones, haunted ride areas and outrageous live entertainment at the UK’s premier amusement park. | Blackpool Pleasure Beach
2. Dark Dukes: October 23 - October 31
The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QE | From the depths of darkness emerges an unforgettable week of films and events focused around all things horror. This unmissable event promises to captivate audiences with a diverse selection of horror films, live events, talks, crafts, and
more. | Dark Dukes
3. The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse: October 5 – November 3
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA | Whoosh! to The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse this October for the ultimate
Halloween adventure. Celebrate the spooky season at the Clubhouse Halloween dance party where you can dance along to some family-favourite songs with Witch from Room on the Broom. | Merlin Entertainments
4. Halloween in Colne: October 26
Colne Town Council’s Annual Halloween Event is returning to the town centre bigger and better than ever before! This year’s event will transform the Town to join the wizarding world with a fantastic variety of Harry Potter themed entertainment and activities. | Colne Town Council
