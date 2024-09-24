21 quirky and unique places to stay in Lancashire for a relaxing weekend retreat

Looking for something a bit different for your next weekend retreat?
Here are some of the best unique and unusual places to stay in Lancashire:
1. Lantern and Larks
Bleasdale Estate, PR3 1UY | Just 20 minutes south of Lancaster, this glamping site is located at the end of a private country lane with the Bowland Fells as a perfect backdrop | 5 out of 5 (12 Google reviews) | Lantern and Larks
2. Ream Hills Holiday Park
Mythop Road, Weeton, PR4 3NJ | Experience luxury at Ream Hills, winners of the 2018 and 2019 Lancashire Tourism Award for Holiday Village | 4.4 out of 5 (441 Google reviews) | Ream Hills Holiday Park
3. Cleveleymere Lakeside Lodges
Cleveley Bank Lane, Scorton, PR3 1BY | Award winning lodges situated in a 34 acre private, gated nature reserve near the village of Scorton | 4.8 out of 5 (131 Google reviews) | Cleveleymere Lakeside Lodges
4. Wigwam Holidays Ribble Valley
Moorgate Farm, Langho, Blackburn, BB6 8AN | Set on a family farm, the luxury cabins provide a perfect base to explore all the area has to offer | 4.9 out of 5 (82 Google reviews) | Wigwam Holidays Ribble Valley
