21 of the best independent shops in Lancashire for unique Christmas presents

Christmas is nearly here so it’s time to start planning some presents for your friends and family!

Not sure what to buy or are looking for something unique? Don't worry!

We asked our readers to share some of their recommendations for the best independent retailers in the county.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . The Handcrafted Pie Company Riverside Industrial Estate, Hermitage Street, Rishton, Blackburn, BB1 4NF | "Amazing food and customer service." | The Handcrafted Pie Company Photo Sales

2 . Conway Cards High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1FA | "Good range of cards and gifts. Knowledgeable and friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Carrd Jewellers High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1FA | 5 out of 5 (56 Google reviews) | "High quality jewellery, watches and clocks coupled with good repair service." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Coco Ladieswear High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1HX | 4.9 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Lovely clothes, not too expensive and the staff are always so helpful and chatty." | Google Photo Sales