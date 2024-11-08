4 . Whalley Abbey (west range)

Andy Walker has applied for Listed Building Consent for a range of changed at the West Wing of Whalley Abbey. They include the installation of a new fire-rated boiler enclosure for new boilers, changing a vent in a window opening, changing a window opening into a vent, replacing an extract flue with a plume to redirect the boiler ventilation away from the historic stonework and reinstalling a boiler room floor barrier. Photo: submit