There are plans to change the parking situation at Lytham Hall, fell trees at a Blackpool church, overhaul heating systems at Whalley Abbey, and Lancashire Police also want to change make changes at a police station.
For more details on some of the more interesting applications across the county, check out the pages below.
1. Morrisons - Ashton-on-Ribble
Bosses at Morrisons in Mariners Way, Preston, want to install an external van canopy and build a 2.4m high paladin fence enclosure and access gate to form a home delivery van compound. | Google Photo: google
2. St Alphonsa of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, St Ignatius Square, Preston
Leaders at this church are seeking listed building consent for a new metal flagpole to replace the existing flagpole. Photo: Alun Bull
3. Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4JX
Application validated on October 29 for formation of 150 parking spaces and a surface water detention basin. | Google Maps
4. Whalley Abbey (west range)
Andy Walker has applied for Listed Building Consent for a range of changed at the West Wing of Whalley Abbey. They include the installation of a new fire-rated boiler enclosure for new boilers, changing a vent in a window opening, changing a window opening into a vent, replacing an extract flue with a plume to redirect the boiler ventilation away from the historic stonework and reinstalling a boiler room floor barrier. Photo: submit