21 new planning applications this week in Preston, Chorley, Blackburn, East Lancashire and Wyre

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST

Applications concerning some major landmarks have been validated in Lancashire this week.

There are plans to change the parking situation at Lytham Hall, fell trees at a Blackpool church, overhaul heating systems at Whalley Abbey, and Lancashire Police also want to change make changes at a police station.

For more details on some of the more interesting applications across the county, check out the pages below.

Bosses at Morrisons in Mariners Way, Preston, want to install an external van canopy and build a 2.4m high paladin fence enclosure and access gate to form a home delivery van compound.

Bosses at Morrisons in Mariners Way, Preston, want to install an external van canopy and build a 2.4m high paladin fence enclosure and access gate to form a home delivery van compound.

Leaders at this church are seeking listed building consent for a new metal flagpole to replace the existing flagpole.

Leaders at this church are seeking listed building consent for a new metal flagpole to replace the existing flagpole.

Application validated on October 29 for formation of 150 parking spaces and a surface water detention basin.

Application validated on October 29 for formation of 150 parking spaces and a surface water detention basin.

Andy Walker has applied for Listed Building Consent for a range of changed at the West Wing of Whalley Abbey. They include the installation of a new fire-rated boiler enclosure for new boilers, changing a vent in a window opening, changing a window opening into a vent, replacing an extract flue with a plume to redirect the boiler ventilation away from the historic stonework and reinstalling a boiler room floor barrier.

Andy Walker has applied for Listed Building Consent for a range of changed at the West Wing of Whalley Abbey. They include the installation of a new fire-rated boiler enclosure for new boilers, changing a vent in a window opening, changing a window opening into a vent, replacing an extract flue with a plume to redirect the boiler ventilation away from the historic stonework and reinstalling a boiler room floor barrier.

News you can trust since 1877
