21 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 19:38 BST

21 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 21 Lancashire businesses:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on March 20.

1. MG Catering at Lytham Cricket And Sports Club, Church Road, Lytham, FY8 5QD

Rated 5 on March 20. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on March 20.

2. Water's Edge Bistro, Windy Harbour Road, Singleton, FY6 8NB

Rated 5 on March 20. | Water's Edge Bistro

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on March 19.

3. Eighty Eight Chinese Restaurant, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1DA

Rated 5 on March 19. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on March 17.

4. Central Beach, Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW

Rated 5 on March 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantTakeawayCafe
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice