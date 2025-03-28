When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 21 Lancashire businesses:

1 . MG Catering at Lytham Cricket And Sports Club, Church Road, Lytham, FY8 5QD Rated 5 on March 20.

2 . Water's Edge Bistro, Windy Harbour Road, Singleton, FY6 8NB Rated 5 on March 20.

3 . Eighty Eight Chinese Restaurant, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1DA Rated 5 on March 19.