21 Lancashire businesses for sale in November including chip shops, hotels and pubs

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 15:53 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 15:54 BST

Interested in taking over a business? Here are some which are up for sale in Lancashire right now.

Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancying a challenge and considering a new business venture?

We’ve rounded up 21 pubs, takeaways and more in the county which are up for sale right now.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6XD | Brunchin an excellently located, popular sandwich shop/café located in a busy residential suburb of Preston, on a busy commuter road to this thriving town.

1. Brunchin - £20,000

Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6XD | Brunchin an excellently located, popular sandwich shop/café located in a busy residential suburb of Preston, on a busy commuter road to this thriving town.

Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RU | The business was established in 2022. The café is a friendly place to relax with friends and family. It is also dog-friendly.

2. Taste - £39,950

Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RU | The business was established in 2022. The café is a friendly place to relax with friends and family. It is also dog-friendly.

Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | The business is run from a splendid single fronted premises which has been maintained to a high standard with quality fixtures, fittings and equipment.

3. Wee Chippy - £165,000

Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | The business is run from a splendid single fronted premises which has been maintained to a high standard with quality fixtures, fittings and equipment.

Ripon Street, Preston, PR1 7UJ | The premises occupy a highly visible roadside position, enabling the business to benefit from the high volume of passing trade as well as the continual foot traffic throughout both daytime and evenings.

4. Jit's Plaice - £34,950

Ripon Street, Preston, PR1 7UJ | The premises occupy a highly visible roadside position, enabling the business to benefit from the high volume of passing trade as well as the continual foot traffic throughout both daytime and evenings.

