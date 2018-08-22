2018 School Games: Burnley laser runner named in U16 England North squad

A 15-year-old Burnley runner has been selected as part of the U16 England North squad for the 2018 School Games, which take place at Loughborough University later this month.

Burnley-born Alfie White, who is a student at St Christopher’s CoE High School in Accrington, will compete in one of the School Games' new events - the Laser Run, which involves competitors combining running and target shooting using laser guns in a timed race.

Set to welcome over 1,400 competitors across 11 sports and both disabled and able-bodied events, the School Games is a national multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes and has in the past welcomed the likes of Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jonnie Peacock, Adam Gemili, and Hannah Cockroft.

A member of Clayton-Le-Moors Harriers, Alfie will get a taste of high-level competition in an environment reminiscent of an Olympic or Paralympic Games, staying at the dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, taking part in a School Games ceremony, and performing in front of huge crowds of spectators.

“The School Games National Finals provide a great opportunity for talented young athletes like Alfie,” said Ali Oliver, Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Sport Trust. “Competitors get a real taste of what it’s like to be part of a world-class sporting event at the amazing sporting venues of Loughborough University, and the event is a great way to see our future sporting champions in action today.”

Supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and Home Country Sports Councils, the 2018 School Games is delivered by the Youth Sport Trust. Tickets for the event are available now at https://www.schoolgamesfinals.org/buy-tickets/.