15 things in your garden that are toxic to dogs - including daffodils, azalea, toads and fertilizer

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 16:21 BST

Spring has sprung, and it’s the time of year many people - and their pets - will be enjoying the garden.

But be aware of the dangers lying around for your four-legged friends.

Every day garden plants and fertlizers can make your cats and dogs very ill, if ingested.

Check out the pages below for some of the most common toxic things in UK gardens, and check out the links below for what to do incase of poisoning.

UK Kennel Club information: https://www.thekennelclub.org.uk/health-and-dog-care/health/health-and-care/a-z-of-health-and-care-issues/poisons-in-your-garden/

RSPCA information: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/poisoning

24 hour helpline: https://www.animalpoisonline.co.uk/

All parts of the plant, including the flowers, leaves, and branches, contain toxins that can cause serious health problems, including vomiting, diarrhea, and even death if ingested in large quantities

1. Azalea

All parts of the plant, including the flowers, leaves, and branches, contain toxins that can cause serious health problems, including vomiting, diarrhea, and even death if ingested in large quantities | Andrew Redlington Photo: Andrew Redington

Rhododendrons are considered highly toxic to dogs. A nibble on any part of the plant—leaves, stems, petals, or pollen can land your pet in the emergency vet clinic. Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and abnormal heart rhythms. In severe cases, rhododendron poisoning can be fatal.

2. Rhododendrons

Rhododendrons are considered highly toxic to dogs. A nibble on any part of the plant—leaves, stems, petals, or pollen can land your pet in the emergency vet clinic. Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and abnormal heart rhythms. In severe cases, rhododendron poisoning can be fatal. | Lawrence Smith Photo: Lawrence Smith

Effects from poisoning can include vomiting, stomach upset and salivation, but can escalate to dogs appearing sleepy, wobbly on their legs, or collapsing. In more serious cases fits and changes to heart rate, body temperature and blood pressure. Dogs can also become unwell if the flowers are eaten, or if they drink water from a vase containing daffodils.

3. Daffodils

Effects from poisoning can include vomiting, stomach upset and salivation, but can escalate to dogs appearing sleepy, wobbly on their legs, or collapsing. In more serious cases fits and changes to heart rate, body temperature and blood pressure. Dogs can also become unwell if the flowers are eaten, or if they drink water from a vase containing daffodils. Photo: Submitted

Yews contain a toxic compound called taxine that will make your dog seriously ill if they take a nibble from the tree. All parts of the tree are poisonous to dogs, including the fallen cones.

4. Yew

Yews contain a toxic compound called taxine that will make your dog seriously ill if they take a nibble from the tree. All parts of the tree are poisonous to dogs, including the fallen cones. | PA

