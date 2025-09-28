4 . Holmeswood Pumpkin Place, Ormskirk, L40 1UA

Head to Holmeswood Pumpkin Place in October for a great selection of pumpkins, food, crafts, ice crea and more. Dogs are also welcome. Pay for what you pick. Opening weekend is September 27 and 28 and then it will be open for seven days a week until October 31, or sell out. Photo: Submit