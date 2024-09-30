3 . St Barnabas & St Pauls Primary School, Oakenhurst Road, Blackburn, BB2 1SN

Report published September 25 following an inspection on July 2 | Rating - Good | Highlights - The school has established a very special environment in which pupils thrive; the school has a clear and ambitious vision for the curriculum; staff benefit from a comprehensive programme of training. | Improvements: In some subjects, the school has not identified the key vocabulary that pupils need in order to access the full curriculum and understand the books that they read. | Google