While many places, including the likes of three-Michelin starred Moor Hall and Northcote celebrate local produce, often their menus feature many more exotic dishes than we knew growing up.
So turning back the clocks, we look here at some of the red rose county’s most traditional dishes and where you can still get hold of them.
1. Parched Peas
You can buy traditional parched peas from the Spud Brothers on Preston's Flag Market. Traditionally, they are soaked overnight, then boiled, and served with malt vinegar. | Jacob Nelson / SWNS
2. Lanacashire Cheese Bread Rolls
The Three Fishes in Mitton Road, Whalley, is run by celebrated chef Nigel Haworth, who loves to celebrate Lancashire produce. As part of his Farm to Fork menu, he offers Lancashire cheese bread rolls, which come with whey butter, parsley pesto and black pea hummus. | Google
3. John Bull
The Holly Tree Chippy in Blackburn is known for selling a traditional item some people might not have heard of - a John Bull. This is a seasoned mix of lean savoury mince meat, sandwiched between two potato slices and fried in a light, crispy batter | Google Photo: google
4. Port of Lancaster Mackerel
Merchants 1688 in the shadow of Lancaster Castle, offers a Port of Lancaster Smoked Mackerel Pate, featuring Glengoyne whisky, toasted brioche, granny smith apple and dill. | Google
