1 . The Rum Fox

This is a new entry to the list and can be found in Sawley Road, Grindleton, Clitheroe. The Guide states: "Situated in a tiny village in the Ribble Valley, this impressively refurbished pub is certainly at the smarter end of village locals. The cosy bar is perfect for just a drink, while the orangery-style dining room at the rear is bright and airy. The cooking stays true to the site’s traditional pubby roots, however, with no fripperies on show in full-flavoured dishes like Lancashire cheese soufflé or treacle-glazed pig’s cheeks – instead the focus is on well-sourced produce and textbook execution. The set three-course menu is where you’ll find the best value for money." | Google