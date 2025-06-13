As well as Michelin-starred restaurants such as Moor Hall and Northcote, the region is also home to other top-notch venues featured in the prestigious Michelin Guide.
Whether you’re looking to try out a new spot or you’re celebrating a special occasion, we have scoured the Guide to find the top restaurants in Lancashire.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the 13 wonderful restaurants in your area.
1. The Rum Fox
This is a new entry to the list and can be found in Sawley Road, Grindleton, Clitheroe. The Guide states: "Situated in a tiny village in the Ribble Valley, this impressively refurbished pub is certainly at the smarter end of village locals. The cosy bar is perfect for just a drink, while the orangery-style dining room at the rear is bright and airy. The cooking stays true to the site’s traditional pubby roots, however, with no fripperies on show in full-flavoured dishes like Lancashire cheese soufflé or treacle-glazed pig’s cheeks – instead the focus is on well-sourced produce and textbook execution. The set three-course menu is where you’ll find the best value for money." | Google
2. The Three Fishes
This British contemporary brasserie is in Mitton Rd, Whalley. The Guide states: "Chef Nigel Haworth has always been a strong ambassador for Lancashire produce – particularly from the Ribble Valley – and now has his own vegetable garden and polytunnel at this contemporary dining pub. The à la carte might include such unpretentious options as tempura scallops or flavoursome corn fed chicken; there's also a seasonal set menu available in 5 or 8 courses, bookended by cheese rolls and mini Eccles cakes – which have rightly become restaurant staples." | Google
3. White Swan Hotel, Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Burnley, BB12 9QA
The White Swan in Fence has one Michelin Star.
The Guide says: "The pub formerly known as 'The Mucky Duck' remains a traditional place where you’re guaranteed a laid-back atmosphere and a proper pint. Indeed, it is rare to find somewhere this relaxing that serves food quite this good. The set menu allows the kitchen to concentrate on delivering great value cooking from small batches of top-quality local produce. Seasonal dishes like full-flavoured hogget with morels and asparagus are a prime example, showcasing impressive classical technique and providing delicious depth of flavour." | Google
4. The Barn | Prescot Rd, Aughton, Ormskirk L39 6RT
The Barn at Aughton, is the sister restaurant of Moor Hall, and has one Michelin Star.
The Guide states: "This rustic restored barn is the more informal sister to Moor Hall, and the two restaurants share the same ethos, with much of the seasonal produce coming from the five-acre grounds in which they both sit. The airy dining room comes with exposed beams and an open kitchen, while the hedge-enclosed terrace by the lake is magical on a sunny day. The cooking is modern and imaginative, and the appealing à la carte offers dishes which are British at heart, with understated elegance and well-judged combinations of punchy flavours." | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.