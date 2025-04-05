With the school break running from April 7 to 21, we've rounded up the best dining offers for families looking to save.
From popular brands like Marco's New York Italian to Sizzling Pubs and Burger King, there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of.
Explore our list of the top offers in the area below:
1. Marco's New York Italian
Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL | Families looking for the perfect excuse for a get together over the Easter holidays can head to Marco Pierre White’s Blackpool restaurant where they can feed the kids absolutely free. The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu. | Marco's New York Italian
2. Dobbies
Enjoy a children’s breakfast with any adult traditional or full breakfast or a child’s hot meal or pick n mix lunch box with any adult main course for just £1. This offer is available everyday and also includes a free child’s drink. | Google
3. Asda
Asda offers a "Kids Eat for £1" deal in its cafes, allowing children to have a hot meal for just £1, with no adult purchase required. | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
4. Burger King
Kids can enjoy a King Jr. Meal for free between April 7-20, 2025. Simply order a qualifying adult meal at a participating restaurant via the Burger King App at a participating restaurant to claim. | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
