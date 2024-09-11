Hundreds of spectators gathered over the weekend to watch competitors battle it out in the World Black Pudding Throwing Championships.

The annual competition held in Ramsbottom, attracts competitors from all over thw world, with rivals battling it out to knock traditional Yorkshire and Lancashire black puddings off a 20ft high plinth.

The quirky northern tradition sees rivals battle it out for supremacy by throwing Lancashire black pudding slices at one dozen Yorkshire puddings - with each competitor taking three turns to knock as many off as possible.

The event is said to have been inspired by a 1455 battle in nearby Stubbins during the War of the Roses, fought by the House of Lancaster and the House of York. The two sides are said to have run out of ammunition during the bloody rivalry so resorted to throwing food at each other.

Legend has it that combatants from Lancashire picked up local delicacy black pudding, while Yorkshire puddings were used by their rivals from the white rose county. The event was revived by a pub landlord in the 1980s and now sees thousands flock to the market town to battle it out for the world champion crown.

This year's annual black pudding throwing contest was won by 18-year-old Harry Ogden from Salford, who managed to knock six Yorkshire puddings from the 20ft high plinth. Harry, who was standing in for his mother in the competition, described himself as "ecstatic" to have won - beating around 70 other competitors.

"I'm ecstatic - it's crazy!" said Harry. "I wasn’t even meant to do it – my mum was supposed to be coming, but she was ill, and I stood in." Harry says the competition is a beloved community tradition - and says he plans to return next year.

"I think it’s amazing for the community to be able to get together once a year and have a silly competition. There are no hard feelings involved - it's an amazing tradition."

