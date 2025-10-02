Rebecca Jane: Hello to our very loyal readers… I wanted to write this week’s article to you. That’s because of the overwhelming support we had for the two week special on domestic abuse.

October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month: photo Katarzyna Bialasiewicz photographee.eu - stock.adobe.com

As writers, we often don’t get a lot of feedback. This time has been different. I’ve actually lost count of the positive, supportive words, and action that has been taken by sharing my story, and that of Caroline Schofield

Writing isn’t my full time job - it’s my passion. I use the platform this paper gives me, in a hope that it helps, just one person.

Since our article came out, we’ve had a number of people tell their story too. By us sharing, it empowered others to do the same. When it’s about a topic that is so secretive, that’s powerful.

A number of people have also sought help, and I can count at least 4 people who have left violent relationships, because they read how they’re not alone.

My name is in the by-line… but I didn’t do this alone, and this article isn’t just mine. I spoke about how I believe every avenue fails victims of abuse, from the police, CPS to accurate reporting.

The one thing we’ve learnt since publication - is how the public don’t fail victims. They’re here to champion, support and advocate - when everything else feels hopeless.

The strand that unravelled this path of support and healing with people, started with one very passionate man.

He was infuriated by what he believed was the injustice of Paul Schofields sentence, and told me about Caroline.

Knowing my own story, I felt it was my duty to go to court, listen and report.

That man also gave me the courage to write my own story, something I’d long been afraid to do. I knew I had to do it.

Then - my very fearless editor empowered me by agreeing to print the story. When many publications would shy away from the topic. Without him, theres no ‘me’ - in the writing world. My words wouldn’t reach the light of day.

I know they often say… behind every successful man is a ‘good woman’… but behind me, there were two very good men.

The ultimate thanks has to go to Caroline - a fearless woman who had the courage to write her impact statement, and make sure justice was upheld… when many victims feel that is impossible… myself included.

Once the story unleashed - the public made it their own. They shared the heck out of it, they commented and they showed up to support Caroline, me and anyone experiencing abuse.

Thank you.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve seen men and women unite - helping me to prove my original point… if all else fails, we have to support each other - and that’s exactly what you’ve all done.

When many journalists hid behind Caroline’s story, I’ve been honoured, and privileged to tell it.

Truth has no place, living within fear.

So, if you read it, shared it, commented, reflected, supported someone, shared your own story - or even fled abuse…. Thank you, and we see every single one of you. This has been one of the best periods of my writing career, and I’ll never forget.

We all have the power to impact someone, it starts by speaking the truth, and sharing your story.

I’ll finish today, with my words from that article - please don’t forget them.

‘If today you feel broken, if you cannot see a way forward. Hold on. You’re so much more than your past, and your future is worth fighting for.’

A very grateful, RJ