Victory for residents after controversial Briercliffe homes plan is rejected

Residents in Briercliffe are celebrating victory after a controversial plan to build more than 100 new homes on a green field in the area was rejected by Burnley Council.

If passed, the plan would have seen 130 new homes built on greenfield land north of Higher Saxifield Street and Standen Hall Drive.

However, aggrieved homeowners had earlier stated they believed the area was already on the verge of becoming overpopulated and to build further homes would only increase the strain on surrounding infrastructure.

To the residents' relief, Burnley Council's Development Control Committee last night rejected the application after hearing evidence from an independent highways expert, appointed by the residents to challenge Lancashire County Council's highways assumptions.

A public meeting was held at Briercliffe Community Centre, Jubilee Street, tomorrow (Thursday) from 7-30pm.

Ward councillor Margaret Lishman backed the residents in their fight.

Speaking after the meeting she said: "Well done to local residents, particularly getting an independent highways expert to challenge the county council highways assumptions. Great news well done one and all."

Briercliffe Parish Council's planning committee had also stated that it would not be supporting the application.

In a report compiled by members, reasons for objecting the plans were listed and include an increase in traffic, school places, loss of habitat and impact on neighbouring allotments.