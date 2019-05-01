Ultra-zen in Burnley: £700,000 nature house marries well-being with 21st century living

In Japan, a particular kind of nature therapy has exploded in popularity in recent years - the ancient practice of Forest Bathing. Fundamentally, it means spending time in nature, drinking in the green of the leaves and the smell of the mulch as a tonic against the nonstop stress of 21st century life. And it sounds appealing: who wouldn't want a nice peaceful sit-down in some alluring Japanese woods? Then again, you could just move into this wonderfully calming Cliviger home with more views than Piers Morgan.

I should start by saying that Hurstwood View (the clue's in the name) has much more palatable views than those espoused by Mr Morgan. And while that's not a particularly high bar, I'll admit, the house outdoes itself on so many levels, offering large rooms, airy living spaces, and above all else, a wonderful visual and physical access to nature, via wide windows and outdoor spaces.

With more than a touch of enticing old American North West-style house, this property is happily secluded, surrounded by woodland, ponds, and 12 acres of its own land. Yet as charmingly sequestered as it may be, it also finds the space for four double bedrooms, a kitchen/diner, and even a billiards room. This is like a Washington state mansion from a film.

On the market for a shade under £700,000, any lucky owner of Hurstwood View will be able to do a spot of forest bathing as they saunter through the electronic cast-iron gates and up the stone chipping-finished driveway, grass lawns and dry stone wall borders to each side and the home itself looming ahead.

Described as having been "built around the gorgeous views of the glacial valleys that is unrivalled within the borough of Burnley," the home's outside is its USP: 1.5 acres of stunning gardens complemented by a truly unique and spacious decking promenade finished with cast iron balcony - what more could one desire from a classic country retreat?

Befitting a home so ensconced in nature, the wood theme throughout Hurstwood View is classic: the solid wood flooring and oak balustrade stairwell in the entrance hall, the hardwood picture window and more wood flooring in the billiards room, the hardwood patio doors and exposed ceiling timber beams in the family lounge - there's a earthen atmosphere to the home which is genuinely lovely.

Mixing a bit of fire with the wood element - although thankfully not to any destructive effect - the lounge also features an open brickwork fireplace with an oak hearth set upon a stone plinth. A roaring fire on a cool night after a few drinks on the veranda looking out over the forest... who's ready to move in?

Two ground-floor bedrooms - one a master with modern fitted wardrobes and an en suite with double width shower cubicle and another more standard room - allow for easier access to sleeping quarters, while there is also a well-presented office with even more solid wood flooring and nifty spotlights.

The kitchen/diner comes to life with fitted kitchen units with laminate worktops, an integrated dishwasher and wine cooler, and a centre piece island dining area, with a TV point also included for those who want to follow Jamie's 15-minute meals without having to dash back and forth to the lounge or commandeer the iPad.

Taking the proverbial biscuit, the upstairs master is another hidden gem of the home: with a hardwood Juliet balcony; integrated blinds; decorative ceiling timber beams; a dressing room with fitted wardrobes, drawers, and dressing table; an en suite with his-and-hers floating hand wash basins and heated towel rails; free-standing bath tub; and open rainfall shower, it's none too shabby at all.

Maybe postpone that forest bathing trip to Kyoto and start saving for Hurstwood View, instead.

For more information, head to https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/48044624?search_identifier=11d8414d3edc22258fc0f145bbc01683