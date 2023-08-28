News you can trust since 1877
Trinity Travel Talks return to Clitheroe with Cotswold villages and gardens

The eighth series of Trinity Travel Talks is set to start next month.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST

The first event will take place on Friday, September 8th, at 7-30pm in the Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub in Parson Lane, Clitheroe.

It will explore villages and gardens in the Cotswolds, including the 100-mile Cotswold Way, as well as the area’s history.

Proceeds will support the hub’s outreach work.

The second talk in the series will be on Friday, October 6th on the subject of South and West Ireland.

