Trinity Travel Talks return to Clitheroe with Cotswold villages and gardens
The eighth series of Trinity Travel Talks is set to start next month.
The first event will take place on Friday, September 8th, at 7-30pm in the Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub in Parson Lane, Clitheroe.
It will explore villages and gardens in the Cotswolds, including the 100-mile Cotswold Way, as well as the area’s history.
Proceeds will support the hub’s outreach work.
The second talk in the series will be on Friday, October 6th on the subject of South and West Ireland.