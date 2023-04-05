These are the 10 most expensive holiday destinations in the Mediterranean to avoid if you want an affordable getaway

New research has revealed the top 10 most expensive cities in the Mediterranean for a holiday, so steer clear if you’re looking for a cheap vacation!
Financial experts analysed the average cost of several factors in each major Mediterranean city, including flights, hotels and dining out.
A score out of 100 was given to each city based on the cost of each factor, with the lowest scores determining which cities are most expensive.
1. The most expensive Mediterranean cities for a holiday
Below in order from most to least expensive are the 10 most expensive Mediterranean cities for a holiday Photo: pexels
2. Monte Carlo, Monaco
Taking the crown in the ranking of the most expensive Mediterranean cities for a holiday is Monte Carlo in Monaco, with a score of 26.4. Known for its glamour, the city boasts many luxurious attractions such as Place du Casino which is situated near an abundance of high-end stores. Monte Carlo is the most expensive city for hotels, costing a staggering amount of £2,283.50 on average for a seven-night stay. Photo: pexels
3. Tel Aviv, Israel
Tel Aviv in Israel places second on the list with a score of 29.6. It’s the most expensive city for a beer, costing an average of £7.37 – so expect to splurge if you take a trip here and fancy heading to a bar. Photo: pexels
4. Cannes, France
Third on the list is Cannes, France – the city takes a final score of 29.8. Famous for being the French Riviera’s glamour capital, it can prove a challenge to visit Cannes on a budget – and flights alone will cost you an average of £560. Photo: pexels