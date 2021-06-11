These are Lancashire’s most dog-friendly attractions according to TripAdvisor

It can be difficult to find places to visit that allow dogs, let alone welcome them as much as their human companions!
Fortunately, dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has crunched the TripAdvisor data to find the most dog-friendly places to go in Lancashire
TripAdvisor users have come to the rescue and suggested that the most dog-friendly places to visit in Lancashire are:
1. Turton and Entwistle Reservoir, Blackburn
It's a popular place for walkers with the beautiful still waters surrounded by attractive conifer trees. After your walk you can treat yourself to refreshments at the excellent Strawberry Duck pub located to the east of the reservoir, near the train station.
2. Solaris Centre, Blackpool
The Solaris Centre is a multi-purpose venue providing free art exhibition space to local artists and hold events throughout the year such as the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride.
3. St Anne's Beach, St Anne's
At St Annes seafront and beach there are miles of open public land to explore. It’s an enormous natural beach. Walk the beautifully tended promenade gardens, complete with waterfalls and ducks. Enjoy traditional seaside attractions with fun for all the family.
4. Worden Park, Leyland
Worden Park is a hidden gem, situated on the edge of Leyland it could be described as a Country Park in the town.
Worden, with its mature woodlands, open meadows, historic natural landscapes, varied wildlife and peaceful setting offers a haven of natural beauty where you can walk, picnic and relax in undisturbed surroundings.