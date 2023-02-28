News you can trust since 1877
The best dog breeds for car travel, according to experts
The best dog breeds for car travel, according to experts

Here's which dog breeds make the best road trip companions, according to experts

New research has revealed the best dog breeds for road trips.

By Jon Peake
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 4:36pm

The Canine Car Report, conducted by Auto Trader, analysed advice from 25 pet specialists to discover which dog breed is most commonly named as the best backseat passenger.

For expert advice on training your dog for car travel read the Canine Car Report.

In REVERSE ORDER, here are the best dog breeds for road trips, according to experts ...

1. German Shepherd

The German Shepherd had 6 mentions by canine experts regarding which is the best dog breed for car travel

2. Beagle

Beagle had 6 mentions by experts

3. German Shorthaired Pointer

German Shorthaired Pointer had 6 mentions by experts

4. Bichon Frise

Bichon Frise had 7 mentions by experts

