Manchester Airport is expecting to see a spike in bookings for the summer over the coming weeks, with travellers keen to cast off the post-Christmas blues and plan their next getaway.
January is a particularly busy time for forward bookings from holidaymakers seeking summer sun and an escape from the grey and dreary British winter.
This coming Monday, the third of the month, has been coined ‘Blue Monday’ by the travel industry for its noticeable peak in activity – more than 630,000 travellers searched for a flight from Manchester on the corresponding Monday last year, according to data from price comparison site Skyscanner.
The Northern Hub is expecting a busy January for bookings this year and has revealed its most popular destinations by capacity for summer 2023, with many thousands of seats available over the travel industry’s summer season.
A number of airlines also have deals available on Blue Monday and throughout January, with flights to some major holiday hotspots available from under £60pp return.
1. Top summer holiday destinations
2. Palma de Mallorca
Mallorca, the largest of Spain’s Balearic islands, is also the top destination for those departing from Manchester for some sunshine this summer. More than 300,000 are set to travel from the Northern hub, and it’s easy to see why – Mallorca caters to all tastes, from the party scene of Magaluf to tranquil national parks and wide expanses of spotless golden beaches. For those wanting to try something a little different, the spectacular Caves of Drach, formed up to 20 million years ago, extend for over 4km under the east coast of the island. Visit Mallorca with flights from only £136pp return pp return with Jet2.com (3rd – 10th July). You can also reach this holiday hotspot with Tui, easyJet and Ryanair.
3. Ibiza
For generations of partygoers, Ibiza has been a firm fixture on the bucket list, with some of the most exclusive nightclubs and entertainment venues on the planet. Scratch beneath the surface, though, and you’ll find an island seeking to diversify its image and its offering for visitors. Ibiza boasts everything from a quaint Old Town to a vibrant food and drink scene and a plethora of yoga retreats. You can travel to Ibiza from just £166pp return from Manchester with Jet2.com (7th – 14th July). You can also reach the Balearic island with Tui, easyJet and Ryanair.
4. Barcelona
A bustling beachfront destination, Barcelona is great for a weekend break but can easily become a longer stay. The Catalan city offers no fewer than nine beaches, from vibrant city centre spots to more secluded shorelines. Barcelona’s food is a particular highlight and visitors can also take a tour of Camp Nou, one of the world’s largest stadia and home to the globally renowned FC Barcelona. You can reach Catalonia’s capital from only £69.98pp return with Ryanair (flying out 25th June and returning 28th June) or alternatively, you can travel with easyJet, Jet2.com and Vueling.
