This is what £50,000 can buy you in different parts of Burnley

Burnley Road, Burnley BB10. This property is located in a highly desirable residential area, but is in need of full renovation. Currently has one bedroom, but with the potential to make two bedrooms. Property agent: Purplebricks
Fraser Street, Burnley, Lancashire, Lancashire BB10. This property features one reception room, a dining kitchen, two first floor bedrooms and a three piece bathroom. Property agent: JonSimon bit.ly/2Jvm8iz
Howard Street, Burnley BB11. This end of terrace property has lots to offer, with town centre amenities close by and it is also within easy reach of main transport networks. Property agent: UK Online Agents bit.ly/2XBk1Pc