Coal Clough Lane, Burnley BB11. This recently refurbished two bed apartment is located above commercial premises, is well-presented and would make an excellent buy to let investment. Property agent: Duckworths bit.ly/2FXVeik

This is what £50,000 can buy you in different parts of Burnley

If you’re looking to buy a property in Burnley, then there’s plenty to choose from.

This is what £50,000 can buy you in different parts of the town, as advertised on Zoopla.

Cog Lane, Burnley, Lancashire BB11. This former commercial premises is offered for sale with vacant possession. Property agent: JonSimon. bit.ly/2YCdvJu

1. End terrace house for sale - Offers in the region of 35,000 pounds

Burnley Road, Burnley BB10. This property is located in a highly desirable residential area, but is in need of full renovation. Currently has one bedroom, but with the potential to make two bedrooms. Property agent: Purplebricks

2. 1 bed terraced house for sale - 45,000 pounds

Fraser Street, Burnley, Lancashire, Lancashire BB10. This property features one reception room, a dining kitchen, two first floor bedrooms and a three piece bathroom. Property agent: JonSimon bit.ly/2Jvm8iz

3. 2 bed terraced house for sale - 39,995 pounds

Howard Street, Burnley BB11. This end of terrace property has lots to offer, with town centre amenities close by and it is also within easy reach of main transport networks. Property agent: UK Online Agents bit.ly/2XBk1Pc

4. 2 bed terraced house for sale - 40,000 pounds

