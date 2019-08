This is how much it costs to buy a house in these 11 popular postcodes in and around Burnley, according to estimated data sourced from Zoopla. Zoopla’s valuation data is live and is constantly being updated. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. BB10 4SS - Cliviger Current average value of 395,914

2. BB10 3LY - Worsthorne Current average value of 158,003

3. BB10 3LQ - Worsthorne Current average value of 309,229

4. BB10 4TB - Cliviger Current average value of 270,124

