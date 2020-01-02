These are the best takeaways in Burnley according to TripAdvisor that also have a 5 star food hygiene rating

If you've run out of Christmas leftovers and still can't bring yourself to go into the kitchen, there's only one solution...a takeaway.

Here are the takeaways in and around Burnley that have scored highly on TripAdvisor and been given a five star rating by Food Standards Agency inspectors.

72 Yorkshire Street BurnleyBB11 3BT | Last inspected May 22, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 5

1. Aaisha Takeaway

172 Colne Road Burnley BB10 1DY | Last inspected January 29, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 5

2. Enzos

14 St Jamess Row BurnleyBB11 1DR | Last inspected May 3, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 5

3. Thai Aroy Dee

26-28 Briercliffe Road BurnleyBB10 1XB | Last inspected March 8, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4.5

4. Golden Orange

