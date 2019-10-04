These are the top rated breakfast spots in and around Burnley.

These are the best places for breakfast in Burnley according to Tripadvisor reviews

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you need to choose yours wisely.

These are the most popular breakfasts spots in and around Burnley according to how they rank on Tripadvisor.

Top ranked in Burnley. The full English and the veggie breakfast both come highly recommended.

1. The Bobbin

This barista is known for great coffee and is ranked the second-best breakfast in Burnley on Tripadvisor.

2. Little Barista

This cafe is open to adapting the menu to make customers anything they could want on a crepe.Breakfast and brunch are available.

3. Quick Crepes

A great place for a traditional breakfast. One reviewer said: "Service was friendly and speedy and the full english excellent."

4. JJ's Diner

