These are the 9 best restaurants in Burnley - according to Google user reviews
Burnley has a wide range of restaurants, offering up a variety of culinary delights.
But these are nine of the best in the area, according to Google user reviews. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Usha
4.4 out of 5 stars. A really lovely restaurant- great range of food on the menu, big portions at reasonable prices. Staff really friendly. Google reviewer
2. New Waggoners
4.5 out of 5 stars. Absolutely fabulous!! Great menu choices even for Coeliacs staff really polite & helpful. We had a very enjoyable evening & would come again. Google reviewer
3. Continentals
4.7 out of 5 stars. It was absolutely amazing, food, service and price. If you go past you can smell it, and it tastes just like it smells, delicious! Google reviewer
4. The Loom Makers Bistro
4.6 out of 5 stars. Probably best pizza I've had for a long time Google reviewer
