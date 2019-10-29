Rich

These are the 30 richest UK celebrities under 30 - and how much they’re worth

Heat magazine has compiled its annual rich list, named the Heat Rich List 2019, which features the wealthiest British celebrities aged 30 and under.

These are the top 30 earners and how much they’re worth.

Age: 28. Estimated worth of 170million.

1. Ed Sheeran

Age: 28. Estimated worth of 170million.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Age: 30. Estimated worth of 90million.

2. Daniel Radcliffe

Age: 30. Estimated worth of 90million.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Age: 25. Estimated worth of 64million.

3. Harry Styles

Age: 25. Estimated worth of 64million.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Age: 29. Estimated worth of 57million.

4. Emma Watson

Age: 29. Estimated worth of 57million.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8