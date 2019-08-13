Property for sale

These are the 10 most viewed properties in Burnley according to Zoopla

Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the top 10 most viewed Burnley properties on its website last month.

From family homes to dream homes, here is the full Zoopla list:

2 bed terraced house for sale - Guide price 19,950 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/45285785

1. Hunslet Street, Burnley BB11

2 bed terraced house for sale - Guide price 30,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/49789089

2. Pritchard Street, Burnley, Lancashire BB11

3 bed semi-detached house for sale - Guide price 120,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52221162

3. Ribchester Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire BB10

5 bed semi-detached house for sale - Guide price 120,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52112979

4. Padiham Road, Burnley, Lancashire BB12

