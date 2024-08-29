Two groundbreaking products: The Cyber FlickLock Case for AirPods and the Innovative Waterproof Pouch for iPhone.

ESR, the leading brand for mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories, proudly announces the launch of two innovative products designed to elevate user experience and protection: the Cyber FlickLock Case for AirPods and the Innovative Waterproof Pouch for iPhone.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These cutting-edge products reflect ESR's commitment to creating accessories that combine advanced technology with user-friendly design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unmatched Security with FlickLock Lock System The Cyber FlickLock Case for AirPods introduces ESR's new proprietary FlickLock safety lock, ensuring your AirPods remain secure at all times. The case lid, designed with seven strong magnets on the upper and lower sides, provides a magnetic strength of 1480 g. Constructed from resilient TPU + PC materials and fortified with Air Guard corners, the case offers dual-layer shock absorption for robust drop-proof protection.

Two groundbreaking products: The Cyber FlickLock Case for AirPods and the Innovative Waterproof Pouch for iPhone.

Effortless Single-Hand Access The Cyber FlickLock Case features an automatic magnetic opening mechanism, enabled by staggered magnet alignment, allowing users to slide and pop open the lid with one hand. ESR's rigorous testing ensures durability, withstanding over 20,000 uses for long-lasting performance.

Advanced MagSafe Compatibility Experience the convenience of fast, efficient wireless charging with the built-in magnets on the back of the Cyber FlickLock Case. It supports charging via the Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods charging modules, thanks to an extra magnet and a sleeker back case.

Ultimate Portability and Usability Designed for on-the-go users, the Cyber FlickLock Case includes a clip for easy attachment, keeping your AirPods secure and accessible. Pairing your AirPods is simple with the easy-press button at the back of the case. An accessory kit with a cleaning brush ensures easy maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESR's Cyber FlickLock Case is a leap forward in AirPod protection, offering rugged durability, user-friendly design, and advanced charging capabilities. For a stylish alternative, the Pulse FlickLock Case features the same upgraded FlickLock safety lock in a streamlined design with vibrant color options.

Available in seven colors, the ESR Cyber FlickLock Case FlickLock Case is compatible with AirPods Pro (2023/2022/2019) models. The Cyber case is available for purchase on Amazon/Amazon UK starting at $24.99/£17.99.

Innovative Waterproof Pouch for iPhone: Elevating Water-Based Adventures. Compatible with iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models - $21.99/£16.99.I on Amazon/Amazon UK and the official ESR website.

Unlock High-Definition Underwater Photography The ESR Waterproof Pouch for iPhone features an inflatable design that allows effortless touchscreen photography up to 3 meters underwater. With precision cutouts and transparent TPU material, the camera lens offers a light transmission rate exceeding 92%, ensuring optimal photo quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assured Protection with SGS Certification The pouch features a fully enclosed design with a secure locking mechanism and a waterproof silicone seal ring, providing 360° comprehensive protection. Certified by SGS to meet the IPX8 waterproof standard, it withstands depths of up to 30 meters. Its buoyant foam design ensures the pouch stays afloat, preventing it from getting lost in the water.

Enhanced Usability through Thoughtful Accessories The waterproof pouch comes equipped with an adjustable strap, fluorescent lock, and a slot for holding two cards or cash, ensuring an optimal user experience.

"Having experimented with over 20 different waterproof products as an avid swimmer and outdoor enthusiast, I consistently found them lacking. This drove us to create something exceptional," shared Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "Drawing on nearly fifteen years of experience in crafting iPhone accessories, our team has reimagined every detail of this waterproof pouch."

Available in three sizes and six colors, the ESR waterproof pouch is compatible with iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon/Amazon UK and the official ESR website, starting at $21.99/£16.99.