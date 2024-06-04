Boulies Master Series 2024 and Master Max Gaming Chairs – available on Amazon from £309.99.

The Boulies Master Series gaming chair boasts a sleek and ergonomic design that prioritizes both style and comfort.

Built with premium materials, it features high-density cold-cured foam padding that molds to your body shape, providing exceptional support and minimizing discomfort during long gaming sessions.

The adjustable 4D armrests allow for personalized arm positioning, while the Class 4 hydraulic piston enables smooth height adjustment. The Master Series also comes equipped with a multifunctional tilt mechanism, allowing users to recline the chair between 90 to 135 degrees for a comfortable resting position.

The breathable, stain-resistant, and abrasion-resistant fabric ensures a durable and easy-to-maintain chair.

Boulies Elite Series Gaming Chairs – Available on Amazon from £339.99

Boasting high-grade materials, improved ergonomics and an eccentric yet elegant design, the Boulies ELITE Series stand out from other gaming chairs on the market. With a specially designed backrest that conforms to the natural curvature of the spine, a person with the average body can rest comfortably without relying on a headrest or lumbar pillow with the weight distributed evenly across the chair for a more comfortable seating experience. For different body shapes, a headrest pillow and a lumbar pillow is also included.

The chairs, featuring 8-way adjustable aluminium constructed armrests and new redesigned arm pads ensure that elbows are held comfortably in whatever position is desired. They also include a stepless backrest reclining control and multi tilt mechanism with height adjustment, rocking tilt switch (with lock function) and tilt tension adjustment, making the chairs ideal for all activities or even for relaxing or sleeping!

Boulies Ninja Pro Gaming Chair Series – Available now on Amazon for £279.99

Ideal for pro gamers, the Ninja Pro series make gaming more comfortable. With a racing style wrapped backrest design, it helps to guide towards the middle for a healthier sitting posture and the upgraded metal armrests and improved materials with full functional adjustments, luxury materias and pro design provide an unparalleled sitting experience.

Featuring aluminium structured 4D armrests, the armrests are stronger, smoother and more durable and the arm pads are also designed to be softer so they are more comfortable on the elbow. Made with a mixture of Boulies signature perforated Ultraflex PU leather and microfiber suede, the chair is more breathable and comfortable for a long session of gaming.