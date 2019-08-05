Take a look around: Wonderful clean-cut and contemporary Ribble Valley home on the market for £580k
With panoramic views of the Ribble Valley stretching out towards all points of the compass, lush gardens to the front and back, and a gated driveway, this home is a gem. Contemporary and clean-cut, it's the kind of house you'd be hard-pressed not to really, really like it.
Named Hollybank, the property is on the market for £580,000 with UK Online Agents and is, very simply, a lovely house. Everything is gorgeous matt colours, classic wood, and flawless surfaces. It's a picture of contemporary feng shui wonder. Take a look around...