With a wine cellar and six bedrooms, this Burnley farmhouse really is a standout property.

On the market (price on application) with GetAnOffer, the property offers any prospective buyers the chance to really impose their style on what is a genuinely rustic yet contemporary home. The master has a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite, there's a double garage, and there are 27 rooms. What more could you need? Take a look around...

The huge property features a stunning kitchen.

Spacious and airy throughout, the home offers any prospective owner the chance to make it their own.

The farmhouse features a number of period characteristics such as exposed beams.

The home has some 27 rooms in total.

