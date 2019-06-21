A bespoke Victorian home, this property is set in private grounds.

Take a look around: Perfect four-storey Preston home on the market for almost £800,000

Perfection is innately subjective, but now and again there is a product or creation of such soothing class that it can't help but look very close to being universally considered perfect. On the housing front, this four-storey offering in Preston on the market for £795,000 is about as perfect as a house can get.


From a flawless kitchen to underfloor heating throughout, this house - with its six double bedrooms and three different living rooms - is simply gorgeous. Take a look around...

A turned oak spindle staircase in the hallway leads up to the first floor.
The spotless kitchen features Siematic wall and base units with brushed steel handles, corian worksurfaces, and breakfast bar.
As well as a range of appliances, there is also a cosy snug off the kitchen as well.
The kitchen boasts Italian porcelain tiled flooring with underfloor heating.
